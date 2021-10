This is a cute denim bustier featuring a laced back, panels of different denim and a printed cotton lining. This denim is up-cycled and shades may vary allowing each piece to be completely unique. The printed cotton lining is sourced from deadstock materials and may also be different from one piece to the next. Composition and care: Outer fabric: 100% Upcycled Denim Lining: 100% Upcycled Cotton Hand wash when needed. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Denim Bustier Top Large Manon Planche