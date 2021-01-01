Un-dyed linen, in combination with eco-cotton in white and a hint of blue, is used to create this airy tunica dress. By changing the colours of the threads randomly, the unique tribal pattern seems to be locally faded by sunlight. Wear it with or without the belt, or make a real statement in a combination with the bandana and wide-leg trousers from the same collection. Like all STUDIO MYR collections, the African Nomads tunica dresses are being produced in a limited edition. To guarantee its uniqueness, each dress is numbered and has a certificate of authenticity. 50% eco-linen 50% eco-cotton Wash on hand. Spin at low speed. Not in a tumble dryer. Dry flat. Iron on cotton/linen setting. Women's Artisanal White/Grey Cotton Early Spring Tunica Dress With Belt - April Large STUDIO MYR