High-waist panties made from figure hugging nylon in combination with decorative stretch lace. These panties add length to your legs and power emerging from your hips, while the seamless edges follow the body for an appealing cheek and maximum comfort. Designed to be worn under high-waist clothing, floaty dresses and dancing everywhere imaginable. Match with Earth Triangle Bra and Earth Soft Bra. Main: 78% ECONYL® Recycled Nylon 22% Elastane Lace: 92% Q-NOVA® Recycled Nylon 8% ROICA™ Recycled Elastane Crotch: 95% Organic cotton 5% Elastane locally sourced from end-of-lines and off-cuts. Elastics: Edge elastic sourced from factory leftovers in the UK. Gentle handwash is recommended. Do not tumble dry or iron. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Earth High Panties XS Anekdot