The psychedelic vision and the great ideal of classical beauty merge in the visionary aesthetics of this collection, with the expressive power of the entire Coreterno universe. Our tshirts are produced exclusively with organic cotton, obtained through cultivation and production processes that minimize the use of chemicals, exclude the use of pesticides or artificial fertilizers and integrate methods that respect biodiversity, improve the quality of the soil and limit water consumption. 100% organic cotton with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) label Wash at 30° degrees Wash with similar colors Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Iron on reverse at medium temperature Do not dry clean KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Electrocute Tshirt - Woman Small CORETERNO