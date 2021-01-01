The Eprika Top is a crew neck baby tee knitted in a lightweight Organic Pima Cotton. This tee features exquisite sleeves in a spectrum of soft stripes hues in sage, terracotta and, Suri Alpaca in ecru with an open, loose, graceful, and delicate stitch. The Éprika Top is a boxy tee with a semi-cropped and ribbed hem. Slightly sheer. 99% Organic Pima Cotton 1% Alpaca Suri (only on sleeves). Made in Peru. Pima is considered the finest cotton on earth. As extra-long-staple cotton, its long fibers make it extra soft and extra strong. The result is a luxuriously smooth fabric that is resistant to fraying, tearing, pilling, wrinkling, and fading. We recommend hand washing in cold water with a drop of pH-neutral detergent and laying flat to dry away from direct sunlight. Or Dry clean. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Éprika Top XS Soil & Co