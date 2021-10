Wear your love on your clothes, literally! Inspired by Kristina's favorite vintage styles from the '70's, the "Sirsna" dress (which means heart in Latvian) features a delicate embroidered heart motif set in a structured victorian style blouse. A versatile new take on the little white top to wear all season long. 100% cotton eyelet Dry Clean or Hand wash Women's Artisanal White Cotton Eyelet Sirsna Top Medium Kristinit