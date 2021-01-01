A cool, casual style in this sleeveless, hitch-up detail dress with side splits in bamboo jersey. On trend with this tie dye inspired diagonal stripe print, here we have used ink to create our own unique hand illustrated tie dye effect which we have then digitally manipulated to add a modern edge. Bamboo absorbs five times more carbon than hardwood trees. It needs half the land cotton needs to produce the same amount of fibre and it doesn't need irrigation or pesticides. All styles are made in the UK and are limited edition. 96% Bamboo 4% Elastane Machine Washable Women's Artisanal Navy Cotton Fiveways Stripe Bamboo Jersey Dress Medium Me & Thee