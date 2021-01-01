For stepping out in style on beautiful sunny days, our Flora Hat is the perfect addition to your wardrobe for any occasion, from having a relaxing picnic on the grass to enjoying your time with friends at an outdoor concert. This gorgeous crochet hat made from 100% cotton yarn, complete with an eye-catching flower pattern, is designed to give you a fun and feminine fit. A must-have collection for creating a cute and casual look. Hand-crocheted with love by our female artisans from their very own home in Bali. DETAILS: - Composition: 100% cotton yarn - Fitting: semi-stretch - Handwash - Machine-wash in a gentle cycle Women's Artisanal White Cotton Flora Crochet Hat, Large BrunnaCo