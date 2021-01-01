These 7/8 length crop pants are crafted in floral stretch gabardine fabric in earthy shades. There is a 5cm waistband with belt loops in the same fabric. The pants fasten in the front with a white button in natural material and white concealed zip. There are diagonal slit pockets at the sides. On the outer side of the hem, there is a rounded slit. These pants are eco-friendly. 97% cotton - 3% elastane Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tumble dry. Do not bleach. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Floral Pants Medium Conquista