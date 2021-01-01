The perfect shirtdress has arrived. Hand block printed by master craftsmen this is no ordinary dress. Made of two different prints French-seamed and paneled to give a unique style. Small shirt collar, cuffs and a proper shirt tail. Breast pocket. Concealed button placket gives this lovely dress a neat look. There is a separate belt to tie at the waist if required. Made in pure cotton, woven especially for us, finished with our special soft wash handle. 100% pure soft washed cotton Machine or hand wash with similar colours. 30 degrees. Iron if preferred. Block printing is a centuries-old craft, using hand carved wooden blocks. Though it might be the simplest and slowest of all textile printing methods, it creates some of the most beautiful results. Fabric printed by such methods only become more loved over time. Garments to treasure. Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange Cotton French Mix Match Dress - Apricot Flower Large NoLoGo-chic