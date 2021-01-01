The Freya Maxi Scarf pays homage to the Anglo-Italian explorer Freya Stark (Paris 1893 - Asolo 1993), who traveled and wrote extensively in the Middle East. Made of silk and cotton ikat, with moiré finishing that gives the fabric a sophisticated shimmering effect. In the ikat making process, the threads are meticulous marked according to pre-set patterns. They are then tie-dyed and handwoven on a four or six-shaft treadle loom. The fabrics irregularities reflect the handmade nature of the entire process and are part of the textile's beauty. The scarf is entirely made by hand, from the textile in Margilan, Uzbekistan, to the sewing and finishings in the Veneto region, in Italy. 50% cotton, 50% silk Dry clean Women's Artisanal Cotton Freya Maxi Scarf Filanda n.18