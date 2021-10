Trench coat with tie details, snap button fastening and lining. All of our products are handmade, therefore slight variations are expected making each one of a kind and unique. Please do not consider them defective. This garment was made in a sustainable production. 50% Viscose, 47% cotton, 3% elastane Machine washable at 30 degrees. Women's Artisanal Cotton Geza Lame Flower Print Trench Coat Large Tomcsanyi