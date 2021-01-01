Gili is fresh, versatile, and can be worn by the beach or in the city. The colors are inspired by the fruit and flower markets on Bali, and the tassels are reminiscent of a lady's sun shade. Espadrilles are made of natural plant fibers For optimal use, it is best to keep dry To clean the fabric upper, use a clean cotton cloth and diluted detergent water mixture Scrub off any dirt in a circular motion and repeat as needed Do not scrub embroidery, instead dab the affected area gently Let dry naturally PETA-Approved Vegan 100% recycled cotton upper Tassels made with 100% recycled thread Embroidered with 100% recycled thread Natural jute sole and cording Outsole made with 10-12% recycled ocean plastics Handmade in Spain Women's Artisanal White Cotton Gili Espadrille Shoes 8 UK Solana