Our limited edition white responsible 100% cotton white t-shirt with hand-embroidered multi-coloured C E O on the front of the tee, back of the tee is blank. C E O in long reads Chief Executive Officer for all the boss ladies out there. A pro-women white t-shirt, in a boxy fit. Text is in colours purple, aqua green and coral red. A fresh palette of spring/summer colours. Machine Washable Women's Artisanal Purple Cotton White Hand Embroidered C E O T-Shirt Large Quillattire