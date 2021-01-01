Acrylic bracelet, articulated model, magnet closure and golden metal detail, sheel pearl, glass rhinestones. Metals with golden finish. Handmade by Brazilian artisans. Small variations can occur in the product due to the handmade and manual process. Variations in color and finish are expected. Cleaning - Use a dry cotton cloth to avoid scratching the surface. Avoid splashing and prolonged contact with alcohol, perfume, cosmetics and chlorinated salt water. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Handmade Acrylic Bracelet Maya & Hortensia Gissa Bicalho