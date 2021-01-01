Long necklace with acrylic pendant, with metal application and fringe of chains, sheel pearl and glass rhinestones. Metals with golden finish. Handmade by Brazilian artisans. Small variations can occur in the product due to the handmade and manual process. Variations in color and finish are expected. Cleaning - Use a dry cotton cloth to avoid scratching the surface. Avoid splashing and prolonged contact with alcohol, perfume, cosmetics and chlorinated salt water. Pendant necklace: 14cm Total measure necklace: approximately 51.5 cm. Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Handmade Acrylic Necklace Maya Pr - Turquoise Gissa Bicalho