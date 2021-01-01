The jeans evoke the blackness of volcanic obsidian rock, made with denim selected for it's comfort and flexibility for a fit that suits a diverse range of body types, finished with a copper tone wash for a vintage look. 74% Cotton 23% Polyester 3% Elastase Five pocket, high waist, Skinny jean. Green and red two color zipper in fly. Matt black engraved button. Comfort Denim. Made in Mexico Model: 1.77 m / 27 Machine wash inside out with alike colors. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton High Rise Sculpt Jeans 26in nök bön