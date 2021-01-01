Each piece from our recycled collection gives products, that otherwise would have been discarded, a second life. Repurposing and resurrecting them into contemporary new designs. This garment serves as a piece of wearable art, using a bold one-of-kind paint design from 100% natural non-toxic paint, we adorn each garment with a unique combination of design techniques. The denim might differ slightly from the images due to the vintage nature of these jeans. We do use vintage jeans and some pairs maybe distressed with slight wear & tear. Only making each piece more timeless and unique each time. As these jeans have been upcycled each pair can differ slightly in colour & fit. 100% Cotton Hand wash or dry clean when necessary. Denim is not supposed to be washed in a washing machine when worn a few times please leave out to air. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton High Waisted White Trim Jeans Small Fanfare Label