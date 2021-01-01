The Jamie straight skirt is accented with a generous strip of knotted wool and long dangling fringe. Semi-sheer box lace gives you a lighter feel without feeling bare. The "feathery" fabric wisps in the wind as you walk, making this piece feel airy and unique. The Jamie skirt was designed to bring interest to a bottom that can be worn with a variety of tops. The upper skirt is fully lined in a soft cotton modal. Materials: Viscose, Wool, Cotton, and Poly Blends. Lining: Modal Cotton Care: Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Jamie Straight Skirt With Fringe Small LAHIVE