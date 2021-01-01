In a world filled with so much inspiration at our finger tips it's sometimes hard to remember that you, yourself inspire others. Stop comparing and release your own Je ne said quoi! This tee was designed to celebrate that something special we all have within us. let your magic shine. Our Je ne sais quoi oversized organic cotton fit is inspired by our favourite vintage worn in t-shirt. Printed digitally directly on the garment which means instead of cracking graphics you'll get a super soft vintage fade making it feel like it was straight outta the 70's. It's also way better for the environment! This is an oversized boyfriend relaxed fit, if you want more of a tighter fit we recommend sizing down. * Made from 100% organic cotton * Digitally printed in small batch production in Nottingham UK * Models both wear size XS * Colour- Soft white t-shirt * Tee reads - Je ne sais quoi Women's Artisanal White Cotton Je Ne Sais Quoi Retro Slogan T-Shirt XL Fanclub