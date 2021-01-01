These luxurious cotton fleece trousers are a wonderful example of understated style. The simple yet sophisticated design makes the most of the fabric's beautiful texture and draws attention to the garment's gorgeous detailing. The trousers are finished with a touch of bold, contrasting colour, hip pockets and an elasticated waist. These trousers are available in three colours: a gorgeous light blue with white detail around one cuff, beige with white detail, and dark grey and beige. We are committed to creating sustainable, stylish clothing, and this garment is made using only certified organic cotton sourced from fair trade suppliers. Delicate Wash Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Jupiter Trousers XL Bo Carter