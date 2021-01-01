The Liv Top is a sleeveless one shoulder crop top with ruched drawstring side and invisible side zipper. This textile is woven by hand in Central Java using a mix of virgin and recycled cotton, and naturally dyed using plants harvested from local farms. All of our pieces are originally designed and made sustainably in a small workshop in Indonesia. Pair the Liv Top with our Lucia Skirt. Dry clean or hand wash on cold Mild detergent Do not tumble dry or wring the garment Hang dry only Iron inside out All Stain products are handmade. As such, there may be variation in size, color, thickness. Take care of your garments and they can last you a very long time. Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Liv Top - Indigo Medium Stain