With its classic style and simplicity it's one of our most popular bikinis. It's reversible and versatile giving you multiple ways to wear, either on the beautiful neutral leopard print or white side. The cute little bandeau top comes with detachable ties giving you multiple ways to wear. The full brief bottoms are the best bikini bottoms ever! Triple layered for superior comfort and control that really helps to shape & sculpt. Made by us in the UK! Using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. 78% Recycled PA 22% EA To keep your garment looking its absolute best we recommend washing as follows; Hand wash in warm water. (or on a very delicate cool cycle) Do Not tumble dry Do Not iron Store in the cotton bikini bag provided Women's Artisanal White Cotton Loco Acapulco Classic - Reversible Bikini Set - Leopard/ Small Terra Dea