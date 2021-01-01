With its classic simplicity it never goes out of style, proving it to be one of our most popular bikinis. It's reversible and versatile giving you multiple ways to wear either on the snake or white side. The cute little bandeau top comes with detachable ties giving you multiple ways to wear. (please see our other listings for the fuller bust version). It gives great comfort and control with the triple layered detail that really helps to shape & support. >Triple layered for superior comfort and control. >Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. > Ultrachlorine resistant > Sun cream and oil resistant > Shape retention & Muscle control > UV protection > Super soft to the touch > Extra comfort > Reversible (SNAKE & WHITE) Ethically made in our UK based studio. Also available as a set. Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. 78% Recycled PA 22% EA To keep your garment looking its absolute best we recommend washing as follows; > Hand wash in warm water. (or on a very delicate cool cycle) > Do Not tumble dry > Do Not iron > Store in the cotton bikini bag provided Women's Artisanal White Cotton Loco Reversible Bikini Top - Snake/ XS Terra Dea