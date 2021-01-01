Sophisticated yet sassy. This divine super long shirt has a detachable tie which can be tied into heart-stopping beautiful bow, simply knotted with your own style or worn casually without. Bracelet length sleeves to, well, show off your bracelets. There is a little slit at the cuff edge to fold back if you wish. Deep curved shirt tails are as practical as they are elegant. Made in the best shirting, pure-cotton poplin. The back of the garment is 3 cms longer than the front. 100% Pure Cotton Poplin Hand or machine wash at 30 degrees. Women's Artisanal Olive Cotton Long Island Stripe Shirt XL NoLoGo-chic