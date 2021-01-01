The collection takes inspiration from the 1920's era and here a strong visual impact meets a beautifully executed construction. Designed as a snug, structured fit, the brands signature handwoven fabric combines viscose, nylon and cotton ribbons to create a modern twist on a traditional fitted jacket. It features two hidden deep pockets and is adorned with the brands signature gold GG buttons. Keep the look modern by teaming with a rolled-neck sweater and a pair of sneakers or go a few sizes larger for a more casual, oversized look. Composition- 8.9% CO, 2.2% NYLON, 22.1% PA, 59.3% PC, 5.2% PL, 2.3% VI Hand wash with warm water or Dry Clean, do not Tumble Dry. Disclaimer - All of our jackets are handmade one at a time including the fabric. It is therefore very rare to create identical items. Every piece is a creation of artisans, and there may be slight colour variations that are not product flaws. Such variations are inherent in the manufacturing of handmade products, so you may find minor distinctions that make your GeeGee Collection pieces special and truly one-of-a-kind. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Matisse Fringe Blazer Small GeeGee Collection