Made from our signature eco-cotton, Maya is a cute and dramatic dress that showcases our signature ruffle effect. Frills at the shoulders create a playful silhouette, while the main section ruffles out towards the completely relaxed lower hem, making the dress airy and wearable. 98% Eco-Cotton, 2% Elastane Wash at 40 degrees on a gentle cycle. Please use a fabric steamer or an iron on a gentle setting for ironing the fabric. Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Maya Ruffle Dress XS Monica Nera