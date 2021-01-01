Mila navy blue dress by Thecadess -mini length -bare shoulders -drooping, puffed sleeves -crinkle top -flared skirt The navy blue Mila dress is a proposal from the latest collection of Thecadess brand, which cannot be missing in your wardrobe. The ruffled top will perfectly fit your shape, and the puffed sleeves will add an extremely feminine touch. Wear with high-heeled sandals and a small handbag. Composition: 95% eco-cotton 5% elastane Wash at 30 degrees on a gentle cycle. Hand wash in cold water (max 30 degrees) Cool Iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Women's Artisanal Navy Blue Cotton Mini Mila Dress Large THECADESS