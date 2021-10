Flower and Ruffles for joy! Our miniskirt has a form-fitting top that continues down with ruffles for extra fun. The hidden zipper will make it super easy to wear. This fun miniskirt will be great with our "Sleeveless Red Blouse with Ruffled V-neck " Care: Delicate hand wash Composition: 100% Cotton Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Mini Skirt With Floral Prints Small Lalipop Design