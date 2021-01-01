Our Limited Editon Apple green, organic cotton sweatshirt, with a hand-embroidered 'ARIES' slogan on the front, an Aries sign a the centre back and there's more a little smiley face in a lilac thread on the bottom right sleeve. Fit is oversized for a woman. The colour is so on-trend, the new green, a more of a minty green colour with a contrast lilac hand embroidery detail throughout. Style back with cycling shorts, jeans or even an overlayer over any outfit even a dress. Such a great shape and style for all those April birthdays coming up. Machine Washable Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Mint 'Aries' Organic Sweatshirt Large Quillattire