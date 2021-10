Moostone crop shirt with back vent, long sleeves and cuffs. Shell buttons on the placket and cuffs. Perfect for classy work look or a date. Wear it with obsidian trousers to finish the look. Composition: 100% Cotton Dry clean Wash at or below 30°C - gentle cycle Cool Iron Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Women's Artisanal White Cotton Moostone Crop Shirt XS Vavi