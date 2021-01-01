Asymmetrical Midaxi wrap front dress in gorgeous blue and brown bandana African print motif, belted with button fastening. Puff balloon sleeves with elasticated cuffs. Perfect for those Summer nights or everyday glam if staying at home to entertain! Fully lined, dress length on shortest side measuring 108cm on size S & M, 110cm on size L & XL and 112cm on XXL approx. Model is 5'7 a UK10 and is wearing a size M Fabrication: 100% cotton Easy care machine washable Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Naomi Bandana Print Puff Sleeve Wrap Dress XXL Ohema Ohene