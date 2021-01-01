This loose-fit knee length dress has short sleeves and round neckline. It is a very comfortable, casual, every day wear, one of our most popular BASIC pieces. The dress is made of stretchy, middle-thick cotton, which is a great quality long-wearing and non-fading material. It provides soft, comfortable and natural wear. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Non205 Dark Round Neck Short Sleeve Dress XS NON+