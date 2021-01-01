Short sleeve turtle neck jumpsuit with tight top, flare legs and a hidden zipper on the back. A tie belt from the same material as the jumpsuit is included. Stylish, feminine, comfortable everyday wear. Material: Stretchy middle-thick cotton is a great quality long-wearing, non-pilling and non-fading material. It provides soft, comfortable and natural wear. 95% cotton, 5% elastane Care: Machine wash (30°C Permanent press) Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Non302 Short Sleeve Turtle Neck Jumpsuit Medium NON+