This short sleeve tight fit knee length dress is an ultimate BASIC piece for every day. It is a very comfortable yet stylish and feminine wear. This dress is one of our most popular BASIC models. The dress is made of stretchy middle-thick cotton, which is a great quality long-wearing and non-fading material. It provides soft, comfortable and natural wear. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade. Women's Artisanal Grey Cotton Non374 Dark Short Sleeve Tight Dress XS NON+