This sidelong asymmetric top/tunic/dress has a loose, oversize fit and short sleeves. It's a very comfortable and universal piece that provides a stylish look and casual feel all day long. The top is made of stretchy middle-thick cotton, which is a great quality long-wearing, non-pilling, and non-fading material. It provides soft, comfortable, and natural wear. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade. Women's Artisanal Cotton Non446 Asymmetric Tunic Dress With Flower Pattern NON+