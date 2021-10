This loose-fit short sleeve top is very comfortable for everyday wear. The oversize style provides a super relaxed feel. The top is made of stretchy middle-thick cotton, which is a great quality long-wearing, non-pilling, and non-fading material. It provides a soft, comfortable, and natural feel. Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane Machine wash 30°C, permanent press. All NON+ products are handmade. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Non645 Short Sleeve Oversize Top NON+