Made of organic, airy linen and cotton-blend shorts with two side seam pockets. Double pleats at the front and wide hem give this piece a relaxed sense of style and enhance breeziness. Decorated with Signature Sense Swim ® golden pendant. Featuring an elasticated waistband at the back. Ethically made in Barcelona. We are positively conscious. Our fibres and fabrics are either organic or sustainably sourced from luxury purveyors across Europe. Please read more information about our natural fibres. Sustainable Signature Textured Fabric Eco-premium Fabrics: 52% linen 48% cotton (Oeko-Tex Certified) Care: Hand wash or dry clean Sourced from luxury textile purveyors across France, and adhering to strict practices in sustainable production. Appearing in decadent variations with three-dimensional shapes and diamond-dusted finishes, silken to the touch that display an otherworldly chameleonic-glaze. Influenced by ancient craftsmanship and coastal textures, matt material character marked volume effects that create optical colour illusions. SENSE'S new-age fabrics boast a multitude of remarkable properties: Women's Artisanal Green Cotton Organic Linen Pleated Shorts - Thalia - Leaf Large Sense Swim