This wrap top, with unique design details, is handcrafted from two types of the highest quality soft organic cotton. The stitching is pristine, with french seams throughout the garment. It will become a truly hard-working staple of any woman's wardrobe - can be worn with classic black trousers or a skirt, a piece of statement jewellery and heels, or with jeans and sneakers for comfort. Made in London, UK Fabric & trims: 100% Organic Cotton - Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, produced in Austria. Organic Cotton Thread, GOTS certified. Yarn origin - Egypt, produced in the Netherlands. 100% cotton labels, made in England. Corozo buttons, made in England. Care instructions: Gentle wash at 30°C or dry clean, if possible please use an eco-friendly dry-cleaner. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Organic Wrap Top Large I'MDIVIDUAL