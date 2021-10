A best-selling customer favorite! These panties are hard to believe; with no elastic whatsoever, the comfort and stretch comes from the lace and tulle itself. You feel like wearing nothing at all while looking incredibly sensual and feminine. Made of tulle and lace, lining is 100% cotton. Hand Wash, cold. Hang to dry. Lace is 90% Polyamide, 10% Spandex. Tulle is 86% Polyamide, 14% Spandex. MADE IN BRAZIL Women's Artisanal White Cotton Paris Tulle Briefs Small Carol Coelho