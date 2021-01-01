The Pina Colada one piece is super cute with long chunky straps on the back that can be tied on the shoulders into bows, or tied multiple other ways to create alternate looks. with a high neck front, high rise hips and gorgeous backless detail. We love teaming this with our favourite culottes before hitting the beach, the super-soft material makes it an ideal body suit as well as swimsuit. Triple layered for superior comfort, control and coverage. Made by us in the UK! Using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. Made using ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon from ocean and landfill waste. 78% Recycled PA 22% EA To keep your garment looking its absolute best we recommend washing as follows; > Hand wash in warm water. (or on a very delicate cool cycle) > Do Not tumble dry > Do Not iron > Store in the cotton bikini bag provided Women's Artisanal White Cotton Pina Colada One Piece Swimsuit In Medium Terra Dea