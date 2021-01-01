The perfect pinstripe cotton shirt dress to complete your summer wardrobe! It comes with a front button fastening & a tied waist for a comfy fit. The classic collar and the waist belt have a purple zigzag ribbon accessory for extra fun and color. The high hem in the front & the low hem at back adds an extra flow to the design. It becomes a lot more stylish with the large pineapple & leaf embroideries at the front of the dress. This is a pinstripe cotton shirt dress that will get all the eyes on you! Care: Delicate wash 30 degrees Composition: 60% Cotton 40% Polyester Women's Artisanal Purple Cotton Pinstripe Shirtdress With Pineapple Embroidery Medium Lalipop Design