Fitted jumpsuit with constrasting plaid belt and front zipper closure. Long sleeves with elastic cuffs. In Search of: Borrowing the power of its colors and the stories of its patterns from the earth, deep wells of nature's resources come together with color play in this terra firma-inspired collection. Strong feminine touches blending with a bird's eye view of nature effortlessly give you unlimited comfort. The healing hand of nature is searching you; allow yourself to be found. Fabric: 55% Cotton 45% Polyester Garni: %64 Polyester 32% Viscose 4% Elastane Do Not Wash; Do Not Tumble Dry; Iron Low; Dry Clean Only Do Not Bleach. Waterproof Garment. Women's Artisanal White Cotton Plaid Belted Jumpsuit Medium NOCTURNE