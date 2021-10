The Pompeia dress has an elegant simplicity that makes it really easy to style. It has a loose flowing fit and falls to a tiered skirt that looks totally laid-back and fluid as you walk. Use the waist belt to balance the shape, giving you a more feminine silhouette. This dress is hand made from a black cotton poplin, giving it slight more structure and versatility than our silk dresses. Hand wash or Dry clean Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Pompeia Tier Dress Medium Leblon London