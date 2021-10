The keegan Radiate Dress is both reversible and convertible! This spacious piece is made from a light weight cotton fabric featuring our exclusive pattern design. Wear the dress tied at front or bunched and tied at sides. Alternatively, use the internal ties to wear with sides pushed in, or bunched at front. MATERIALS 100% Cotton CARE Cold hand wash, drip dry in shade Women's Artisanal Black Cotton Printed Yellow White & Striped Wrap V-Neck Dress Large keegan