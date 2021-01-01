Short sleeved pima cotton blouse in two tropical prints. Mother of pearl buttons and a pocket in the front. Can be used as pajamas or as beachwear. At NIM, we are actively working on new ways of production in order to reduce our waste and the waste of those around us. That is why, when laying out the pattern on the fabric, we try to maximize efficiency as much as posible, however there are always leftover spaces. We use them to do different kinds of pieces such as masks, scrunchies but we also used them to develop patchwork like garments and combine different fabrics. This is how this PJ was made. Made in Peru. 95% Pima Cotton, 5% Spandex Machine Wash Wash with similar colors Do not bleach Tumble dry at low temperature Medium Iron Women's Artisanal Blue Cotton Pyjama Blouse - Pima Tropical Prints Large NIM