Handmade to order in Scotland in a heavy weight embroidered deadstock cotton. The Reversible Embroidered Wrap Top can be ties in different ways (as seen on model) to create various shapes and fits. It features romantic puffy short sleeves. As this design is made in deadstock cotton, it is a limited edition piece. Wash at 30 degrees for best results. Women's Artisanal Red Cotton Reversible Embroide Wrap Top Medium Rosana Exposito