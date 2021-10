Utility drill jacket patchwork style in orange and ecru. As a part of our commitment to recycling our stock and avoid fast fashion sale cycles we intervened denim pieces from our last collection and re-invented them by mixing 2 colors of the same style. Colour will bleed Machine wash cold Wash separately Do not bleach Turn inside out before Warm Iron Tumble dry low 100% cotton Made in Peru Women's Artisanal Orange Cotton Reworked Utility Jacket - Ecru/ Large NIM