Corduroy, the 70's staple is making a serious comeback, but the perfect fall and winter fabric has been around since the 18th century! A versatile fabric, traditionally used in making British country clothing with origins lying among items worn by townspeople in industrial areas. From office to casual to cocktail hour, the bright colors and classy patterns will keep you looking chic whatever the occasion. CORDUROY 100% Cotton Recommended Dry Clean or Cold Machine Wash Ribbed corduroy high waist button up mini skirt Classic A-Line cut with an edge Beautiful detailing and metal buttons Women's Artisanal White Cotton Ribbed Corduroy High Waist Button Up Mini Skirt XXS relax baby be cool