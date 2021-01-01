Our leather wrap slap bracelets can be worn from day to night and give an edge to your outfit. Handmade in Greece form 100% Italian soft nappa leather. Avoid exposure to direct light and sources of heat. Avoid contact with perfumes. Don't use chemical products to clean your bag. To clean your bag simply wipe it with a soft lint-free, light color damp cloth. Water damages leather, so ensure the cloth is damp, not wet. If your bag gets wet do not use hair dryer or another heat source to dry it. Carefully wipe excess moisture and allow the bag to air dry. Store your bracelet in a dust bag. If for any reason you don't have a dust bag, you can use a soft cotton pillowcase. Never wrap a leather in plastic as it requires ventilation to prevent mold. Women's Artisanal Red/Yellow/Orange Cotton Rounder Slap Wrap Bracelet Orrange V-MON